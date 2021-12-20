Odisha logs 186 new COVID-19 cases at 0.34% TPR

The coastal State has logged 186 new COVID-19 positive cases, a marginal dip of 7 cases in the last 24 hours from 19 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,53,020, the health authorities said on Monday.

One fresh fatality took the death toll to 8,445 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.34% continued to remain below 1% for almost two months. Of the new infectees, 39 are between 0-18 years of age.

The Kandhamal district with no active case turned covid-free zone while six more districts with single-digit active case are on the verge of becoming infection-free territories.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 94. The district accounted for almost 51 percent of the new infections while 11 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 1,821 active COVID-19 cases while 10,42,701 patients including 258 on Sunday recovering from the disease.

As 186 samples gave positive results out of 54,226 samples tested on Saturday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.34 percent against the previous day’s 0.31%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.02% while active cases account for 0.17% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.19% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.1% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.84% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 4,73,16,956 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 1,86,70,012 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Over 60% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.