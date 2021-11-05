Odisha logs 170 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 new fatalities

The coastal State on Friday logged the lowest daily Covid-19 cases since the past seven months with a substantial decrease in infections by reporting 170 cases in the past 24 hours. This is for the first time, the State logged below-200 cases since the raging 2nd wave in April last.

The State recorded almost a 200% downward trajectory than the previous day. Yesterday 351 positive cases were diagnosed as against 170 recorded today.

Odisha registered more Covid-19 recoveries than new cases as 447 people recuperated from the disease while 170 new infections pushed the tally to 10,42,943 on Friday.

Of the new infectees, 24 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 14.11% against the previous day’s 13.04 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 61. The district accounted for nearly 36 per cent of the new infections while 20 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile four- Kandhamal (1), Keonjhar (4), Nabarangpur (5), and Malkangiri (7) – districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 1,779 active cases.

The state currently has 3,651 active Covid-19 cases while 10,30,889 patients including 447 on Thursday recovering from the disease.

As 170 samples gave positive results out of 55,743 samples tested on Thursday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.30 per cent as against previous day’s 0.52%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.69 percent while more than 2.22 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March, 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.84% while active cases account for 0.35% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.39% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.82% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

A total of 3,82,59,527 vaccine-eligible adult population has so far been administered with COVID-19 jibes. Of them 2,61,18,704 were inoculated with the first dose while 1,21,40,813 were fully vaccinated. The State accounts for 3.09 crore vaccine-eligible people while the government has a target to inoculate all the eligible people with the first dose of the vaccine.