Odisha logs 158 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Odisha reported 158 new COVID-19 cases at 0.37% test positivity rate on Tuesday, the lowest daily infection in 2022, the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

The State today reported eight fresh deaths taking the cumulative death toll to 9,079. Meanwhile all the 30 districts in the State have turned green with active cases remaining below 1,000 in each of the districts.

With the latest daily infection, the cumulative infection tally has climbed to 12,85,206, while the State currently has 2,340 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 34 positive cases are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees.

A total of 12,73,734 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 430 in the past 24 hours. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.10% while active cases account for 0.18% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.14% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.61% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.87% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,09,90,782 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,74,32,006 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 7,91,143 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Over 88% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.