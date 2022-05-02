Odisha logs 11 fresh Covid cases, two deaths

Odisha on Monday added another 11 Covid-19 cases pushing the cumulative tally to 12,88,057 cases at 0.06% test positivity rate, the State’s Health and Family Welfare Department said.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 9,126 with two fresh fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Incidentally, the State did not report Covid death for the last 11 days till yesterday. In the current month, the State has reported only five deaths, the health department said.

The active cases have dropped to 83 while As many as 14 districts out of 30 have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,88,057, including 12,78,795 recoveries as no patient recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.28% while active cases (83) account for 0.06% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.99% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.52% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.