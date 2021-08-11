Odisha logs 1,078 fresh COVID-19 cases, 65 fatalities

Odisha on Wednesday logged 1,078 new cases at 1.56% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) with the tally mounting to 9,90,075 while the death count mounted to 6,630 with 65 more succumbing to the disease, according to the State government’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.23 am.

The coastal state now has 10,682 active cases and 9,72,710 patients have recovered from the disease, including 1,319 in the last 24 hours.

The Khordha district reported the maximum of 372 fresh infections followed by Cuttack 147, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur 58 each, Kendrapara 51, Puri 48, Balasore 45, Mayurbhanj 35, Angul and Nayagarh 26 each, Bhadrak 25, Dhenkanal 16, Keonjhar and Sambalpur 12 each, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Sundargarh six each, Malkangiri, Nuapada and Sonepur five each, Balangir, Deogarh and Rayagada four each, Gajapati two and Boudh, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur reported one positive case each.

Currently, Khordha is the only district in the State which has been tagged in the COVID Red Zone category with 3,688 active cases while the remaining 29 districts come under either the yellow or green zone.

The highest number of 20 fatalities was reported from Khordha district followed by 12 from Cuttack, six from Nayagarh, five from Angul, three each from Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Puri, two each from Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj, and one each reported from Jajpur, Kalahandi and Rayagada district.

The details of past deaths for which an audit process has been done and the cause of fatality was confirmed as COVID-19, the health authorities said while clarifying the factor for the rising death toll.

Over 58% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 72 days, thus indicating the disturbing fact of the doubling of the cumulative fatalities. As many as 3,876 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 53 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 6,630. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has so far conducted over 1.66 crore sample tests, including 68,724 in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stands at 1.56 percent while the cumulative positivity of the samples tested stood at 5.93%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.24% while active cases account for 1.07% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.79% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.12% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.55% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.