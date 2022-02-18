Odisha lifts night curfew in urban areas amid dip in Coronavirus cases

In the wake of a sharp declining trend of COVID-19 infections and positivity rate, the Odisha government on Friday announced withdrawal of night curfew restrictions from all urban areas in the State.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 24(I) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 read with Rule 8(1) of the Odisha Disaster Management Rules,2010, the State Government do hereby order that night Curfew is withdrawn/lifted from all urban areas of the State with effect from 18 February, 2022”, a notification issues today by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said.

The government had earlier enforced night curfew restrictions from 10 pm to 5 am till February 28, 2022 in its revised guidelines for the month due to the rapid rise in Omicron-induced COVID-19 surge.

The daily covid cases has dropped below 1,000-mark in the past one week while the test positivity rate has also dipped below 25.The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.67% while active cases account for 0.61% of total positive cases registered in the State.