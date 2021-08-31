Odisha: Kendrapara the only district in the country with varied crocodile population

Kendrapara river systems home to three species of crocodiles: The only district in the country with a varied croc population.

Kendrapara, crisscrossed by rivers, creeks and water inlets, has earned the distinction of being the only district in India where three species of crocodiles- salt-water, gharial and mugger- are found inhabiting its river systems, a senior forest official said on Monday.

The district had earlier laid claim to fame for the successful conservation programme of salt-water or estuarine crocodiles in Bhitarkanika National Park located in this coastal region.

The national park having 1,768 estuarine crocodiles is home to 70% of India’s estuarine crocodile or saltwater crocodiles, conservation of which was started way back in 1975.

With the sighting of mugger and gharial crocodiles, all three species of crocodiles have been found in the river systems of the district. It is a singular occurrence.

In no other district in the country, three species of crocodiles are found, said J.D. Pati, Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division.

Yesterday a Gharial hatchling was rescued from Paika river, a tributary of Mahanadi river, near Ameipala river in Mahakalpada block. In 2016, the sighting of a 14-feet-long mugger was reported.

These sightings provide credence to the fact that the river systems in Kendrapara are home to all three species of crocodiles, DFO Pati said.

The Bhitarkanika river systems are home to saltwater crocodiles. On the other hand, the Mahanadi and Brahmani rivers and their tributaries pass through the district are found inhabiting muggers and gharials.

This is a significant development considering the fact the conservation of these species has not been as successful as that of the estuarine species.

Incidentally, Odisha is the only state in the country having all three species — gharial, mugger and saltwater crocodile in the wild.

The State government had launched a conservation programme of these crocodile species in 1975. While the conservation initiative had yielded positive results as far as saltwater and mugger is concerned, it had failed in the Gharial conservation programme.