Odisha inks agreement with SFI for development of swimming ecosystem

The Sports and Youth Services Department (DSYS) and Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday entered into a partnership to develop, promote and expand the Swimming ecosystem in the State.

Odisha will provide support and sponsor SFI and the Federation in conjunction with Odisha State Swimming Association (OSSA) will provide their technical expertise. The partnership will be valid for one year extendable to five years, under mutually agreed terms, said an official of DSYS.

The secretary DSYS R. Vineel Krishna and Secretary-General, Swimming Federation of India, Monal Chokshi signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in presence of Veranda Nanavati, FINA Bureau member & Senior Vice President SFI, on the sidelines of the ongoing Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 at the Kalinga Stadium.

The partnership, over the next five years, will be towards the holistic development of the sport from grass root to elite, including the conduct of National and International repute swimming competitions and events and conduct ‘Train the Trainers’ courses in Odisha.

“Swimming is a major discipline in multi-events. The sport has a lot of potentials to grow and many young swimmers are showing great prospects at the national level. We are delighted to partner with the Swimming Federation of India for the holistic development of the sport of Swimming in Odisha”, Sports Secretary, Odisha, R. Vineel Krishna said.

The Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool Complex at Kalinga Stadium is one of the finest swimming infrastructures in the country and we are strengthening our grass-root Swimming training centres too. Our High-Performance Partnership with JSW Sports and this association with the Swimming Federation of India will give an added impetus to the sport of Swimming, he added.