Odisha govt orders maximisation of power production to tide over possible crisis

The Odisha government on Tuesday directed the power generating companies to maximise production through proper maintenance and upkeep production units to avert possible load shedding and supply disruption.

The deficient monsoon rain in the past months had resulted in low production in hydroelectricity in Indravati, Balimela, and Upper Kolab power reservoirs.

Reviewing the present power availability and peak hour power demand of the state, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra directed the authorities concerned to ensure no load-shedding in the state.

The GRIDCO and the department of Energy were asked to keep constant vigil over proper maintenance and functioning of all the units.

It has become essential to maximise power generation from solar and thermal sources so that the average demand during the daytime can be met from these sources. Directions have been issued to the power generating companies to keep the hydropower reserved for meeting the peak hour demands in the summer, Mahapatra said.

The hydro reservoirs would be managed rationally to meet the peak hour demand till the onset of the next monsoon, Mahapatra added.

”As per contracted capacity of GRIDCO with power generating companies, State has total power availability of 7651 MW including the renewable sources of 1295 MW. Because of recent mechanical troubles in some units, the total power production has come down by around 1700 MW. The peak demand during the current season is around 3350 MW which GRIDCO is able to meet from different sources,” Managing Director GRIDCO Trilochan Panda said adding that demand during peak hours of summer may however cross 4000 MW.

