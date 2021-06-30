If everything goes the right way, the government-run primary and high schools in the State will have a luxuriant green ambience to provide a good learning environment to students under Institutional Plantation Programme (IPP).

The plantation initiative will go a long way in providing a soothing environment in educational institutions. Besides it will inculcate the children the bent of mind for preservation of nature and green environs.

The school and mass education department (SME) in the meanwhile asked the district collectors to ensure that plantation is taken up in a massive way in schools having boundary walls or proper barricade fencing, officials said.

Exuding confidence that the school plantation programme will taste success, the SME officials said “the Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department has agreed to provide funds for maintenance of these plants for four years from National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) funds”.

The saplings of forest species and fruit bearing varieties which can have growth in that particular area and suitable to local conditions of the schools must be planted inside the campus, they said.

The department asked the Collectors to review the plantation project every month with the District Education Officers (DEOs) and Block Education Officers (BEOs).

Efforts should also be initiated for developing vermicompost pits inside every school by recycling of Mid Day Meal (MDM) waste and other biodegradable substances. The waste recycling could be taken up under NREGA funding, they said, adding that the special campaign should form a part of Vano Mahotsav, scheduled to be held July 1 to July 7.

The managements of private-run Schools should also be encouraged to take up such plantation drives and DEOs are advised to take up the matter with them, they said.

The DEOs have been asked to give requisition about the requirement of both forest and fruit bearing species to respective Collector’s offices. Collectors should take steps to see that both the forest and horticulture department provide the same as per their requirements.