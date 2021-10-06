Odisha Govt decides to set up transgender complaint redressal cell in government offices

The Odisha government has decided to constitute a special cell in government offices in an attempt to ensure that transgender persons are not discriminated against in terms of any position, training, promotion, and transfer posting level.

The Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in a notification said it will designate an officer as ‘Complaint Officer’ for redressal of complaints, grievances of transgender persons.

“The government departments will provide equal employment opportunities, without any discrimination on the grounds of age, sex, sexual orientation, colour, disability, marital status, nationality, race & religion. The department will strive to maintain a work environment that is free from any harassment based on the above considerations”, the notification stated.

In accordance with the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 & Central Rules, 2020, it is the policy of the department to ensure that the work environment is free from any discrimination against transgender persons. Further, the department will take all actions to ensure that a conducive environment is provided to Transgender Persons to perform their role and excel in the same, it added.

It will strive to see that no opportunity is denied to transgender persons, merely on grounds of sexual orientation. Transgender Persons should contact the Complaint Officer in any given location. Any information obtained will be voluntary, will be kept confidential, and will be used in accordance with applicable laws.

Refusal to provide information will not subject an employee or applicant to any adverse treatment. Employees and applicants will be protected from coercion, information, interference, discrimination, or relation for filling a complaint or assisting in an investigation under the Act, it concluded.