Odisha Govt. allows premature release of 23 convicts

The State government on Friday issued premature release orders of 23 convicts on the basis of recommendation of the State sentence review committee and Criminal Procedure Code provisions.

While three convicts each allowed premature release from Baripada and Bhawanipatna jails, two each from Choudwar, Rourkela, Kotpad and Berhampur, one each from Koraput, Ranapur, Balangir, Jamujhari, Padmapur, Sundargarh, Sohela, Koraput, and Sambalpur were granted remission from sentence on account of good conduct during jail stay, said officials.