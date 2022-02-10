Follow Us:
Odisha: Fugitive murder accused held after eight years

Statesman News Service | Bhubaneswar | February 10, 2022 2:51 pm

Photo: SNS

A hardened criminal who was on the run for eight years after allegedly committing the murder of a man in Chandikhole marketplace in Jajpur district was arrested on Thursday by the Special Task Force (STF) wing of State police.

The fugitive identified as Kishore Kumar Moharana, a native of Cuttack district, was nabbed during wee hours on Thursday. A 9-MM pistol, 5 rounds of 9 mm live ammunition along with other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession, they said.

Moharana, who had a history of crimes, flanked by his accomplices had gunned down one Deepak Naik at Chandikhole Bazar in 2014. Since then, he was on the run and was declared as an absconder. A court in Jajpur in the meanwhile has completed the trial of the case and has convicted one of the assailants, they said.

In a drive against illegal arms and ammunition, STF has seized 68 firearms and 146 rounds of live ammunition in the last 25 months, they concluded.

