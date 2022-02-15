Odisha: Five tainted officers handed out forced retirement

The Odisha government has handed out forced retirement to five officers including an Odisha Administrative Officer (OAS) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) on charges of corruption and inefficiency, officials said on Tuesday.

A DSP, OAS officer, inspector, and two Executive Officers were given compulsory retirement, they said.

Since 2019, the state government has either dismissed or given forced retirement to 151 tainted officers under its “zero-tolerance against corruption” policy. Two IAS and IFS officers were recently dismissed from service.

Rabindra Sethi, DSP, Investigating Units on Crime Against Women (IUCAW), Kalahandi, was dismissed from service. He was recently caught red handed for demanding and receiving bribes.

Sushil Kujur, former Tahasildar of Bonai was arrested on the charge of siphoning of MGNREGA funds to the tune of Rs 24,22,538 during his tenure as BDO of Dhenkanal Sadar Block. He was handed out premature retirement.

Similarly Binod Bihari Nayak, Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Bangomunda Police Station in Bolangir district, arrested recently for bribery was sacked from job prematurely.

Tapas Ranjan Jena, former Executive Officer (EO) of Basudevpur Municipality in Bhadrak district, faced charges of disobedience, poor performance, misappropriation of funds, and dereliction in Government duty. He was given compulsory retirement

Bijay Krushna Nayak, former Executive Officer (EO) of Karanjia NAC in Mayurbhanj district, was also sacked from service before the scheduled retirement on similar charges.