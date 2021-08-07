Veteran leader and former minister Bijoy Mahapatra lambasted the Odisha government over its claim of Bhubaneswar being the first city in the country to achieve 100% vaccination.

Even today hundreds of people are crowding the vaccination centres in the city and many returning without getting inoculated, he said. Bhubaneswar continues to remain a Covid hotspot while several other hubs of business and administrative offices like Delhi, Mumbai or Kolkata have reported a rapid decline in cases over a month ago, he remarked.

The false narrative of 100% vaccination, the fancy race to be No 1 harboured by a handful of bureaucrats, had led to gross mismanagement of the Covid situation, he alleged.

He regretted that even people in authority at the national level as well as UN bodies get carried away and laud such achievements without bothering to even take a peep at the ground realities.

The fatality figures are equally baffling, he remarked while noting that the ‘recount’ or ‘audit’ as is described by officials shows a rise in fatalities that had occurred two months ago.

Mahapatra also came down heavily at the alleged job for money scam in the state staff selection commission. The vigilance has caught private secretary Biranchi Sahu and unearthed wealth beyond his known source of income. Job aspirant youths have been alleging a scam in the commission, he noted while demanding that the chairman and members of the commission need to be brought under the purview of investigation.

In 2020 the act was amended by the government and the one-man commission was expanded to induct two other members. The move as has been seen was to rehabilitate retired officers, he charged.