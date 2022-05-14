Odisha Excise Superintendent arrested after seizure of 6 lakh unaccounted cash from SUV

The anti-corruption vigilance wing of State police on Saturday arrested the Superintendent of Excise of Odisha’s Rayagada district after the sleuths recovered Rs six lakh unaccounted cash while intercepting her SUV near Bhubaneswar yesterday night.

The vigilance team intercepted the senior excise department official Nina Beura while she was travelling from Rayagada towards the State Capital city. The unaccounted cash was recovered and was later seized as she could not account for its source in a satisfactory manner. Therefore, it could be construed that it was an ill-gotten source of income from bribery, said vigilance officials.

Incidentally, Beura’s husband- Nihar Ranjan Mohanty, who is officiating as Inspector of Mahanga police station in Cuttack district- has fled from his residence after getting information on vigilance swoop on his wife. The quarter where he was staying was found locked up. He has been directed to report to Bhubaneswar Vigilance Division for inquiry.

Simultaneous raids are being conducted in different places. Details of the disproportionate assets accumulated by the accused officer are being examined; vigilance officials added.