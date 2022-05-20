Odisha EOW busts digital marketing fraud by arresting the mastermind

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police arrested the director of Digital Revolution Technologies Limited, Shiv Narayan Singh, from Brindavan for running a ponzi scheme under digital marketing.

Booked under relevant sections of IPC, IT act, Prize Chits & Money Circulation Scheme (Banning) Act and Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishment) Act, 2011, Singh, accused of forging documents and misappropriating Rs 1.5 crore from Odisha investors, is being brought to Odisha on transit remand, said EOW officials.

The ponzi unit, floated by Singh, had duped hundreds of investors across Odisha giving false assurances of high returns under its different schemes involving various digital and online products.

The fraudster had spread his network in various States including Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The company collected huge money from investors assuring them very high returns and misleading them that this company is running successful Desi/ Indian versions of Whatsapp, YouTube, Amazon, email, online/digital gaming, digital payment, Netflix kind of products.