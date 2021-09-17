Odisha has emerged as leading State in Rural infrastructure funds utilization- NABARD

Odisha has emerged as a leading State in 100% per cent utilization of the Rural Infrastructure Development Funds (RIDF). The Coastal State has attained the stature and pride of a place of big industrial and business activities during the last decade, said the Chairman National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) G.R. Chintala on Thursday.

The NABARD chief lauded the state government’s track record in the utilization of rural infrastructure funding in an interactive session with the government authorities.

“With pioneering initiatives and faster performances across the sectors, Odisha has emerged as a rapidly developing State within the last two decades. The state has achieved the highest poverty reduction of 24% in the last decade resulting in the liberation of around 8 million people from the poverty net”, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said while taking part in the interactive session.

The State has become No-1 in investment implementation rate as per ASSOCHAM-2017 report. Odisha is now one of the 3 top investment destinations in the country. Hundred per cent of the villages have been electrified, Mahapatra claimed

“We have become a leading State in rural roads, housing, farmers empowerment, women empowerment and skill development. In the covid scenario, there is a need for higher investment in rural roads, irrigation, agricultural development, social infrastructure, creation of new livelihood opportunities, agri-business”, Mahapatra noted while underscoring the need for enhancing the NABARD loan assistance to the State.

“As the State has a strongly motivated administrative machinery and robust mechanism for project implementation, NABARD will do the best in enhancing its involvement with the State”, NABARD Chairman Chintala concluded.