Odisha drive against overloading of vehicles underway

In a state-wide special drive against overloaded vehicles, the State Transport Authority (STA) issued 92 challans in the first day of the operation.

A total of 32 vehicles were seized for overloading and 108 driving licenses (DLs) were confiscated for suspension and Rs 4, 26,312 fine collected for overloading. The State Transport Authority (STA) has launched the six-day long special anti-overloading drive throughout the state, said officials on Tuesday.

“The drive is being extensively carried out throughout the state with special focus in the regions having industrial and mining activities as it is most commonly seen that many goods vehicles plying in these regions do not comply with the rules causing accidents.” Lalmohan Sethi, Additional Commissioner Transport, Enforcement & Road Safety said.

STA will take stern action against those found flouting Motor Vehicle (MV) rules. According to the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act 2019, the violators will be penalized under Section 194 (l). Overloading of vehicles would attract a penalty of Rs. 20,000 and additional fine of Rs 2,000 per extra tonne. Also, the DLs may be disqualified for three months.

As many as 1442 accidents took place due to overloaded/hanging vehicles in 2021. A total of 673 people were killed due to the load condition of the vehicles. Moreover, a total of 834 persons were grievously injured and 588 had minor injuries in accidents involving overloaded vehicles.

Fines have been imposed against other vehicles for various offences. A total of 800 e-challans were issued for flouting other MV rules, 26 vehicles were detained and compounding fees of Rs. 7,78,120 were collected.

Earlier in crackdown on overloaded vehicles, a total of 83 e-challans were issued, 25 vehicles were seized and 81 DLs were suspended. Compounding fees of Rs. 3, 69,461 were collected. The special drive will continue till 25 September. Enforcement squads have been asked to conduct such drives at regular intervals, the STA officials added.