Odisha crosses four crore vaccination mark: 43% are fully vaccinated

In the midst of decreasing COVID-19 positive cases, Odisha has achieved a milestone with the total number of dose administration of vaccines surpassing the four crore mark amid periodic ramped up vaccination sessions.

The coastal State has set a cent percent coverage of the first dose target by December end while 86% of the eligible adult population has so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. On 29 September, three crore doses were administered.

“Glad to share that Odisha crossed yet another significant milestone in the fight against #COVID19 pandemic by administering 4 crore vaccine doses. Commend the hard work and commitment of our healthcare workers in ensuring a swift inoculation to save precious lives.”, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated in the Twitter handle on Friday.

Cumulatively, 4,00,09,356 (over 4 crore) doses have so far been administered till Friday. Of them, 2,67,00,986 (2.67 crore) have received the first dose while 1,33,08,370 (1.33 crore) are administered both the doses of the vaccine, said Health and Family Welfare Director”, Bijay Kumar Panigrahi.

Despite the milestone achieved, the State so far accounts for only 43% fully vaccinated people while 86% of vaccine-eligible population in the 18 years or above category has been inoculated for the first dose. The State requires 6.18 crore doses to fully vaccinate its vaccine-eligible population.