Odisha today recorded a five-fold spike of COVID-19 pandemic in less than a month and its fatality toll surpassed 200-mark with the corona virus count crossing 36,000-mark.

The state today recorded a spike of 1,384 new cases from 26 districts with the tally reaching at 36,297.

Since 1 July till date, the infections have climbed from 7,316 to 36,297 (3 August)- fivefold increase in positive cases. Worsening the situation is the spike in the cases of fatalities.

With 10 dying of the disease, the death toll due to the COVID infection has crossed 200-mark to reach at 207. Of the new infections, 873 were from quarantine centres while 511 were local contact cases.

The local contact cases accounted for 37% of total cases reported today.

COVID hotspot Ganjam with 331 infections headed today’s tally followed by Khurda (211), Koraput (97), Sambalpur (93), Cuttack (89), Balasore (79), Gajapati (61) and Bolangir (51).

The COVID situation in the worst hit Ganjam and Khorda districts is spiralling alarmingly while the latest spurt in infections in Sambalpur and Bolangir has added to the worry of State’s COVID managers.

Ganjam and Khurda district, the epicentre of the disease in the state, have so far accounted for 16,237 infections- 43.97% of total cases reported from the state till date.

The State conducted 13,272 COVID diagnostic tests since past 24 hours.

However the sole positive trend of the ever-rising COVID infections lies in the fact that as many as 21,955 patients have so far recovered from the disease. The recovery rate in the State stands at 60.40%. The active cases undergoing treatment stand at 14,094.

Besides the two COVID hotspot districts, six other districts- Cuttack, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jajpur and Balasore- have reported more than 1,000 positive cases.

The vulnerable groups of patients in 60 year or above and 14 year or below age comprise 12.4% of the total tally of COVID-19 patients in the State.