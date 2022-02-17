Odisha: COVID-19 recoveries outnumber fresh cases with decline in daily infections

The coastal State on Thursday logged lowest daily COVD-19 infection in the last one-and-a-half-a-month, reporting 886 fresh cases at 1.44% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) with cumulative recoveries inching towards 99%.

On the other hand, the fatality trajectory continues to log a double-digit figure with 16 succumbing to infection in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll in the State now stands at 8,961.

With the latest daily infection, the cumulative infection tally has climbed to 12,80,784, while the State currently has 9,433 active cases. While 169 positive cases are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees, the recoveries on Thursday have surpassed the daily cases, marking the steady decline in infection.

A total of 12,63,106 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,639 in the past 24 hours. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar, continues to report the highest number of new cases at 86, followed by Sundargarh district with 79 cases.

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha with less than 2,500 active cases is placed in the yellow zone. The remaining 29 districts are in the green zone with fewer than 1,000 active cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.61% while active cases account for 0.67% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.43% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.52% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.58% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.84% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 5,96,98,948 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,64,04,727 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 7,34,395 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 86% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.