Odisha : COVID-19 cases dip below 1000 after five days

After COVID-19 cases breached 1,000 for five consecutive days, Odisha recorded 739 new infections on Monday taking the caseload to 13,07,249 while 95 in the 0-18 year age group are among the new infectees,, the health department said in a bulletin.

The test positivity rate however marginally decreased to 4.28 per cent from 4.66 percent.

The Covid-19 toll increased to 9,133 with a fresh fatality reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The active Covid-19 cases climbed to 7,245.

As many as 778 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,90,663, it added.

Khurda district reported the highest number of 138 infections, followed by 114 in Sundargarh and 113 in Cuttack district.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 46.62% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.04% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 29 districts of the State in the last 24 hours.