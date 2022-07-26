Odisha: COVID-19 cases dip below 1000 for 2nd consecutive day

The COVID-19 cases dipped below 1000 for the 2nd day in a row as Odisha recorded 662 new infections on Tuesday taking the caseload to 13,07,911 while 104 in the 0-18 year age group are among the new infectees,, the health department said in a bulletin.

The test positivity rate however decreased to 3.68 per cent from 4.28 percent.

The Covid-19 toll increased to 9,135 with two fresh fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The active Covid-19 cases climbed to 7,054.

As many as 1,006 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,91,669, it added.

Khurda district reported the highest number of 152 infections, followed by 142 in Sundargarh and 78 in Mayurbhanj district.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 44.44% of India’s total active cases.

The number of cured patients accounts for 3.04% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The new positive cases were reported from 27 districts of the State while the remaining 3 districts did not report any infection in the last 24 hours.