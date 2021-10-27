Odisha CM Releases Rs 1.5 Cr. Grants Towards Mo College Initiative

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released the first tranche of matching grants of Rs. 1.5 crore to 12 colleges and two universities under the Mo College campaign.

The CM said that as per the mandate of the Mo College campaign, this is double the amount made by various contributors to these institutes.

He said 40 educational institutions will be developed under 5T transformation in the 1st phase.

This will provide a state-of-the-art campus, classrooms, and offer a transformed learning experience benefitting over 30,000 students.

The state government is developing 1070 schools for transformation which will be completed by 14 November and 50 transformed schools have already been dedicated.

The College Transformation Programme will give an ideal ambience and guidance to channelize the youthful vigour and irrepressible energy of our young souls, the CM observed.

He emphasised that Mo College is an endeavour to reunite you with your alma mater, redevelop it, and relive the dream moments of your life. It is certainly the most delightful experience to be part of the development of the institutions that have shaped your life, he added.

He called upon the people, especially the members of alumni to join the “Mo College” campaign. Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo, Chairperson of Mo College, Akash Das Nayak Principal Secretary, Saswat Mishra briefed on the details of contributions and matching grants.