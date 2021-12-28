Odisha CM announces Rs 507 crore assistance for farmers

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 507 crore worth special package for the farmers affected by heavy unseasonal rains on 4-5 December.

The rain caused by a cyclonic storm Jawad had caused extensive damage to crops across 12 districts of the state. A central team had earlier visited the affected districts to assess the damage.

Pending sanction of assistance from the central government, the Chief Minister went ahead in extending aid to the farmers who had suffered 33 percent or more crop loss.

In rain-fed areas, the farmers will get Rs 6,800 per hectare while in irrigated land the assistance will be Rs 13,500 per hectare and Rs 18,000 for crops like mango, cashew, coconut, betel vines etc, announced the Chief Minister.

He also declared that short-term farm loans will be converted to medium-term loans and financial institutions will be asked to expedite lending for the rabi season.

The special package also includes a minimum input subsidy of Rs 2,000, fifty percent subsidy up to a ceiling of Rs 10,000 for pump sets, 12,000 quintals of high-quality seeds to be supplied to farmers in 12 districts, etc.

Mini kits of pulses, supply of fruit-bearing tree saplings for plantation in backyards of one lakh farmers have also been announced.

The Chief Minister said self-help groups will be provided with plastic crates for fruits and vegetables. One lakh such crates will be provided.

Concerned insurance companies will be asked to expedite the disbursal of crop insurance and assess crop cutting work for necessary assessment.

It is estimated that a total of 16,000 hectares have been adversely affected due to the cyclonic storm.