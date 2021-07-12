Odisha on Monday logged the lowest COVID-19 positive cases since past eighty seven days with 1,993 COVID-19 positive cases at 2.53% test positivity rate (TPR) while 63 fresh fatalities have pushed the State’s overall death toll to 4,662, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.50 am.

The fatality count includes the past deaths for which the audit process has been completed and the cause of death has been confirmed as COVID-19, said health officials.

On 17 April, the State had reported 1,784 Covid positive cases. Since then, today’s detected cases are the lowest single day surge of the infection.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 9,41,745 while 1,154 cases were reported from quarantine centers on Monday with the remaining 839 new infections being sourced from the local transmission.

As far as infection reported in the last 24 hours is concerned, Khordha district topped the list with 322 positive cases, followed by 297 in Cuttack and 181 in Balasore.

Of the 63 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the highest 13 deaths were reported from Khordha district including nine from Bhubaneswar, Bargarh (seven), Mayurbhanj (six), Ganjam and Puri (five each), Dhenkanal and Kendrapara four each, Boudh, Jajpur and Nayagarh three each, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar two each and Angul, Bolangir, Gajapati and Kandhamal district reporting one fatality each.

Two districts of Khurda and Cuttack- which are still witnessing COVID surge with above 4,841 and 3,690 active cases respectively- are currently tagged as Red Zones of the pandemic.

The State has been consistently logging over 50 deaths on a daily basis in the current month. Odisha now has 24,567 active cases, and 2,824 people were cured of the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,12,463.

The State has so far tested over 1.45 crore samples for COVID-19, including 78,466 on Sunday with the State’s overall positivity ratio at 6.45 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 96.89% while the active cases account for 2.60% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.06% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.47% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.05% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.14% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Odisha’s tryst with the pandemic had begun on 15 March last year with detection of the first case while on 27 May 2021; Odisha’s caseload had crossed the nine lakh mark. On 1 May this year, the State had recorded over 10,000 fresh cases for the first time on a day since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.