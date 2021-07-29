Odisha on Thursday registered 1,615 fresh COVID-19 cases at 2.09% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) raising the tally to 9,74,132, while the death count mounted to 5,768 with 65 more fatalities, according to the State government’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.37 am.

The coastal state now has 17,262 active cases and 9,51,049 patients have recovered from the disease, including 1,699 in the last 24 hours.

While 937 infections were detected from quarantine centres, the remaining 678 were local-contact cases.

The Khordha district reported a maximum of 422 fresh infections, followed by Cuttack (229) and Puri (113).

Currently, Khordha is the only district in the State which has been tagged in the COVID Red Zone category with 4,730 active cases while the remaining 29 districts come under either the yellow or green zone.

Of the fresh fatalities, 9 are from Khurda (including 3 from Bhubaneswar), 7 from Bargarh, 6 from Sundargarh, 5 each from Sambalpur and Jharsuguda, 3 each from Angul, Balangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, and Puri, 2 each from Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Gajapati and one each from Balasore, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Nuapada districts.

The details of past deaths for which an audit process has been done and the cause of fatality was confirmed as COVID-19, the health authorities said while clarifying the rising death toll.

Over 52% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 59 days, thus indicating the disturbing fact of the doubling of the cumulative fatalities. As many as 3,014 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 59 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 5,768. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has so far conducted almost 1.58 crore sample tests, including 76,946 in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stands at 2.09 percent while the cumulative positivity of the samples tested stood at 6.16%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 97.63% while active cases account for 1.77% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 4.34% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.1% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.36% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered more than 1.59 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 1 .21 crore people have been inoculated with 37,88,432 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.