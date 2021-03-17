The Odisha Assembly remained paralyzed for the fourth day today as both the ruling BJD members and the Opposition remained firm on their respective demands and did not allow the House to function.

In many ways it was a replay of the previous days as the members were raising slogans.

Speaker Surya Narayan Patro convened an all party meeting to resolve the deadlock . But the talks failed.

The Congress members walked out of the all party meeting, said CLP leader Narasingha Mishra.

Each side stuck to its guns. The BJD was firm in its stand that unless and until the BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi tenders an unconditional apology for having consumed sanitizer in an attempt to commit suicide, it will not allow the House to function.

The BJP hit back saying first and foremost CM Naveen Patnaik owes an apology to the House and the farmers of the state.

There is absolutely no question of Panigrahi apologizing as he attempted suicide as the government did not respond to his repeated request to procure paddy from the farmers, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik ( BJP) told reporters.

The Opposition BJP and the Congress continued their protest against the irregularities in mandis, non procurement of paddy by the government and debate on the issue suspending all other business.

The BJP also walked out of the all party meeting, said Naik.

Talking to reporters, Congress members said they had insisted that the procurement issue be taken up for discussion first while the BJD insisted that Subash Panigrahi should apologize and only then any other business would be taken up.