Odisha asks centre to operationalize Talcher medical college

The Odisha government has urged upon the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to intervene and ensure early operationalization of the medical college and hospital at Talcher which is to be established by Mahanadi Coalfield Limited (MCL).

In a letter to the Union Minister, the state Health Minister Naba Dash stated that the MCL had signed an MoU with the state government way back in 2014. The state provided 20 acres of land free of cost for the proposed 500 bed and 100 seats medical college hospital.

The initial commitment was to complete it by 2016-17. But construction work got completed only in 2019-20, he said.

Over the last two years the facility is not being utilised nor operationalized, he said