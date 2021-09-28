Odisha adds 545 fresh COVID-19 infections, seven deaths: TPR crosses 1% mark

Odisha on Tuesday registered a 22.74% rise in the daily COVID-19 cases with 545 people testing positive for the infection which pushed the state’s caseload to 10,25,309, health department officials said.

Yesterday the State reported 444 cases while it was 585 on Sunday. There is a growth of 22.74% in daily infections in the last 24 hours amid a weeklong downward trajectory of the pandemic in the coastal State. Of the 30 districts, four did not report any infection in the last 24 hours.

Of the 545 new cases, 74 were children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years. The rate of infection among the children and adolescents was 13.57 per cent against 13.28 per cent on Sunday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) which was 0.80% yesterday marginally rose to 1.03% on Tuesday.

Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported the highest 218 cases followed by Cuttack (73). These two districts together accounted for 53.39 per cent of the total single day new cases in the state.

At least five revenue districts- Boudh, Nabarangpur and Nuapada (5 each) – are now on the verge of becoming COVID-free accounting for single-digit active cases. The Covid hot spot Khordha district with 2,392 active cases is currently in the yellow zone.

The Health and Family Welfare department said seven fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 8,187. This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities.

As 545 people tested positive for the infection out of the 52,675 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) now stands at 1.03 per cent as against 0.80% TPR on Monday.

The state currently has 5,587 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 10,11,482 patients including 653 on Monday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 1.98 crore sample tests while the positivity rate stands at 5.18 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.65% while active cases account for 0.54% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.97% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.07% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Meanwhile, the State government on Tuesday announced that Rs 50,000 financial assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased COVID patients as per the directive of the apex court directions.

The families of the patients who have died of Covid-19 within a month of contracting the virus will be entitled to the cash relief, the Director, Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty said on Tuesday.