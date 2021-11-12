Odisha: 44 children among 263 infected with COVID-19 in last 24 hours, daily infection rises by 3%

The COVID-19 cases in the coastal State decreased marginally by 3% in the last 24 hours as 263 fresh infections were detected from 20 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,44,962, the health authorities said.

Three fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,373 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.39% continued to remain below 1% for almost a month.

Odisha registered more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases as 308 people recuperated from the disease as against 263 fresh cases. This is for the 9th successive day that the State’s recoveries have surpassed the daily tally.

Of the new infectees, 44 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 16.73% against the previous day’s 22.14 percent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 129. The district accounted for almost 50 percent of the new infections while nine out of 10 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, five- Kandhamal (1), Boudh (2), Nabarangpur and Angul (7 each), and Nuapada (8)- districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, the Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 1,358 active cases.

The state currently has 2,884 active COVID-19 cases while 10,33,652 patients including 308 on Thursday recovering from the disease.

As 263 samples gave positive results out of 66,553 samples tested on Wednesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.39 percent as against the previous day’s 0.43%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.61 percent while more than 2.26 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.91% while active cases account for 0.27% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.89% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.07% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

A total of 3,96,37,217 vaccine-eligible adult population has so far been administered with COVID-19 jibes. Of them 2,65,76,097 were inoculated with the first dose while 1,30,61,120 were fully vaccinated. The State accounts for 3.09 crore vaccine-eligible people while the government has a target to inoculate all the eligible people with the first dose of the vaccine.