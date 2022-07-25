Odisha: 15 more mineral blocks to be auctioned in 2022-23

The Odisha government has proposed to grant mining leases to fifteen mineral blocks through an e-auction process in 2022-23 financial year, the Union Minister of mines and coals, Pralhad Joshi told the Lok Sabha while replying to a question by BJD member Chandrani Murmu.

As per the information provided by Govt. of Odisha, a Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for auction of 4 mineral blocks has been issued on 29 March 2022 and the State Government further proposes to auction 15 mineral blocks during the year 2022-23, the union minister Joshi said.

The mineral blocks which were auctioned in March 2022 are Koira, Kadodihi Iron ore Block in Sundargarh of value of estimated resources (Rs 24969.49 crore), Orahuri Manganese & Iron ore Block in Sundargarh of Rs 4071.06 crore, Kusumdihi Manganese & Iron ore Block in Sundargarh of Rs 35.65 crore value and Kedesala North East Iron ore block in Sundargarh of Rs 14304.5 crore value

The percentage and value of money earned by the Odisha Government from auctioning of mines is being utilized for development of displaced persons in mining areas and local area development around mines in the last five years, particularly in districts of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

As per the provisions under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act, 1957 and the Rules framed thereunder, the State Governments are empowered to grant mineral concessions for the minerals located within their respective jurisdiction and to collect the revenue generated there upon. Since the establishment of District Mineral Fund (DMF) till May 2022, the Keonjhar district has earned DMF revenue to the tune of Rs 8191.04 crore while Mayurbhanj has earned Rs. 107.68 crore