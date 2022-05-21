Odisha: 15 districts turn Covid-free

Odisha on Saturday reported 8 new COVID-19 cases at 0.07% test positivity rate (TPR), with the tally rising to 12,88,357, the health and family welfare department said.

The death toll stood static at 9,126 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported for the 18th consecutive day. Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 116 active cases, while 12,79,062 patients have recovered from the disease, including 10 in the last 24 hours. 15 out of 30 districts of the State have so far turned Coronavirus-free with zero active cases, the department informed.

The State’s share is 2.99% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.73% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.