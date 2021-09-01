Odisha: 125 more children contract COVID-19, death toll crosses 8,000 mark

Odisha on Wednesday reported 719 fresh COVID-19 positive cases at 1.11% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the last 24 hours while the caseload has now mounted up to 10,08,469, while the cumulative death toll reached 8,022 with 68 fresh fatalities, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

Of the infected persons, as many as 125 children contracted the virus infection in the last 24 hours.

14,162 persons have tested positive for COVID­19 in the past 16 days while 2,052 persons in 0­-18 years have been found to be infected.

Infection among children accounts for 14.48%. Around 1.35 crore children and adolescents need to be vaccinated in the State, according to official sources.

The coastal state now has 7,159 active cases, and 9,93,235 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 762 in the last 24 hours.

The Khordha district continues to be in the red zone with 2,728 active cases while the remaining 29 districts are now in the green zone, accounting for fewer than 1,000 cases.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of 259 new infections followed by Cuttack at 89 and Balasore at 43.

More than 65% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 93 days.

As many as 5,266 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 56 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 8,022.

The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

In the last 24 hours, the highest 19 deaths were reported as per the audit from Khurda including 3 from Bhubaneswar followed by Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar 6 each, Cuttack, and Puri 5 each, Jajpur 4, Angul, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, and Nayagarh 1 fatality each.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.80 crore sample tests, taking into account 64,656 clinical examinations on Tuesday.

The cumulative positivity rate is at 5.58 percent and the case fatality rate at 0.79 percent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.48% while active cases account for 0.70% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.08% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.97% of India’s total active cases.

The number of cured patients accounts for 3.11% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.