No Covid death in Odisha for 3 days

The state on Sunday did not register any new fatality for the third straight day while 36 more people tested positive for COVID-19 at 0.14% test positivity rate, the Health Department said.

In the meantime, the cumulative death toll remained static at 9,121 with no fresh death reported in the last 72 hours. The State now has 330 active cases while Keonjhar and Nayagarh districts have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

A total of 6 children were among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 25,447 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 19 districts did not report any infection.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,87,737, including 12,78,233 recoveries as 71 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.26% while active cases (330) account for 0.02% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.02% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.88% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,38,57,420 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,90,14,077 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 9,17,317 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Around 94% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.