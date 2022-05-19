No Covid death in Odisha for 16 days

Odisha on Thursday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases at 0.08% test positivity rate (TPR), with the tally rising to 12,88,339, the health and family welfare department said.

The death toll stood static at 9,126 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported for the 16th consecutive day. Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 120 active cases, while 12,79,040 patients have recovered from the disease, including 15 in the last 24 hours. Twelve out of 30 districts of the State have so far turned Coronavirus-free with zero active cases, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.08 per cent as the new COVID-19 cases were detected from 14,755 sample tests, it said.

The State’s share is 2.99% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.76% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.