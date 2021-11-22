Nine-feet-long python rescued in Odisha

An eight-foot-long adult python that was stuck in a fishing net in Chandpur village under the Digapahandi forest range in Ganjam district was rescued on Monday by forest personnel.

It was an adult Burmese python. The local fishermen found the reptile stuck in the fishing net. They did not harm the animal. After they informed us regarding the reptile, we rushed to the village and caught it alive, said, forest officials.

The reptile was released in the nearby forest, which is a safe habitat for snakes and lizards.

Pythons are normally not considered dangerous to humans, even though large specimens are powerful enough to kill an adult human being. Unless provoked, python never attacks humans.

On occasions, pythons were found attacking humans in self-defence, said, forest officials.