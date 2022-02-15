NIHFW panel visits AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

The Kayakalp Team from National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) New Delhi visited AIIMS- Bhubaneswar for the final assessment of Kayakalp.

The Kayakalp Award Scheme was launched on May 15, 2015, as an extension of the Swachh Bharat Mission. AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has already bagged the Kayakalp Award thrice in a row for its best performance in promoting cleanliness, hygiene, and creating sustainable practices in public health facilities.

The NIHFW panel included Dr Meerambika Mahapatro, Dr Dinesh Paul, Dr Roopesh Gupta and Dr Mukesh Kumar Rai.

The team had a brief meeting with AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Prof. Dr Mukesh Tripathy and other senior officials. Medical Superintendent Prof Dr S N Mohanty, DDA P K Ray, Professor & Head Hospital Administration and Kayakalp Nodal Officer, Dr Jawahar S K Pillai, Dr Sweta Singh, Dr Pravash Ranjan Tripathy, Dr Binod Patro, Dr Arvind Singh, and Dr. Ashok Kumar Jena.

The team visited OPD, IPD, OT, ICU, Trauma & Emergency, pharmacy, CSSD, kitchen, etc. The evaluation will be done on parameters including hospital upkeep, sanitation and hygiene, waste management, infection control, support services, and hygiene promotions. Besides, the team also inspected the hospital physically and interacted with staff and patients.