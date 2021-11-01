Follow Us:
Night curfew in Odisha’s urban areas to continue

While issuing the Covid guidelines for the month of November, the government said the graded unlocking will be on from 5 AM of November 1, 2021, till 5 AM of December 1, 2021. There will be no weekend curfew.

SNS | Bhubaneshwar | November 1, 2021 12:58 pm

(Representational Image; Source: iStock)

The state government decided to continue with night curfew (from 10 pm to 5 am) every day in urban areas right through November but deferred a decision on the sale and use of firecrackers.

All religious festivals/festivities/functions shall be held as per orders of the government issued earlier on August 9, 2021, the Special Relief Commissioner’s office statement said.

