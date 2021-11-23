New COVID cases increase by 24% in Odisha at 0.44% positivity rate

The COVID-19 cases in the coastal State increased by almost 24% in the last 24 hours as 212 fresh infections were detected from 16 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,47,386, the health authorities said on Tuesday.

Two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,346 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.29% continued to remain below 1% for almost a month.

The northern district of Keonjhar today became free from COVID infection with all the infected persons recovering from the disease. Meanwhile six districts- Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Nuapada (2 each), Deogarh (5), Malkangiri and Dhenkanal (7 each) – are on the threshold of becoming Covid-free with single digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 1,030 active cases.

Odisha registered more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases as 245 people recuperated from the disease as against 212 fresh cases. This is for the 20th successive day that the State’s recoveries have surpassed the daily tally.

Of the new infectees, 70 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 33.01% against the previous day’s 19.88 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 90. The district accounted for almost 43 per cent of the new infections while 14 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 2,191 active COVID-19 cases while 10,36,746 patients including 245 on Monday recovering from the disease.

As 212 samples gave positive results out of 48,143 samples tested on Monday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.44 percent as against previous day’s 0.29%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.5 percent while more than 2.32 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.98% while active cases account for 0.20% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.44% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.08% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 4,16,17,486 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 1,43,59,267 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 46.27% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.