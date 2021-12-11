Nepal’s ambassador visits SOA

The Ambassador in charge of the Nepalese Embassy at New Delhi, Mr. Ramprasad Subedi visited the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University and called on its Founder President Prof. (Dr.) Manojranjan Nayak is here on Saturday.

During the discussion, Mr. Subedi praised SOA’s curriculum, high ranking, and outreach activities and thanked the University for looking after its Nepali students during the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Parents of these students were assured of their safety during that period, he said.

He said the Nepalese Embassy would support efforts towards translation of Nepali books into Odia language and facilitate SOA joining Nepali Education conclaves.

Mr. Subedi was accompanied by First Secretary Mr. Om Kumar Bhandari and Counselor Ms. Gayatri Raman Khanal. SOA’s Director, University Outreach Program, Dr. Nachieketa K. Sharma was present during the discussion.