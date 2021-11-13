NCPCR seeks report over alleged abuse of minors in Kalahandi School

Taking cognizance of the alleged exploitation of minors at a private school, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Kalahandi Superintendent of Police (SP) to furnish a compliance report in this regard by 14 November.

“It has been brought to the notice that Govind Sahu, who was recently arrested in connection with lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case, sexually exploited minors in the school,” the child rights’ panel stated in an official letter to Kalahandi SP.

“These sexual activities were done inside a separate room by Sahu. The accused used to tempt the girls for good marks and BJD Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra used to visit the school frequently,” the commission further noted in the letter.

The opposition’s mounting pressure on the government seeking the sacking of Minister of State (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra over the alleged link in Mamita Meher murder case grows louder with each passing day even as congress on Friday observed a 6-hour hartal across the state.

The lady teacher Mamita was brutally murdered on 8 October and her body was burnt and buried. The police have arrested the accused Govinda Sahu who owned the private school.

But the opposition Congress and BJP have been on the warpath organizing protests, bandhs etc across the state alleging that Sahu is a close associate of the Minister of state for home, Dibya Shankar Mishra. They continue to charge that Mishra had tried to effect a compromise between Mamita and Sahu.