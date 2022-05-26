Mercury to rise in Odisha, onset of monsoon uncertain

The day temperature in Odisha is set to rise gradually with effect from May 29 due to the flow of northwesterly wind while the mercury is likely to hover between 44 and 47 degrees C in some interior districts during the period, the Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) of SOA said on Thursday.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail during the first week of June with some interior districts experiencing blistering summer heat as the temperature could rise to more than 44 degrees C and go up to 47 degrees C in some places, Dr. Sarat Chandra Sahu, Director of CEC, said.

Coastal places could also record more than 40 degrees C during the first week of June, he said.

Since the wind flow changed abruptly and the moisture content was not adequate, there was no occurrence of frequent thunder squalls or ‘Kalbaisakhi’ in the state, he said adding “however, there is the possibility of thunder squalls at sporadic locations due to presence of upper air trough today or tomorrow”.

Dr. Sahu said the initial analysis of model data indicated that no remarkable weather system was expected to form leading to the early onset of southwest monsoon in Odisha. “So we cannot anticipate the onset of the monsoon in Odisha before June 10,” he said.

The onset of monsoon in Odisha could be predicted only after the arrival of rains in Kerala alongside favourable conditions for a northward advance from the south, he said.