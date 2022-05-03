Medical education department inaugurated at IMS & SUM hospital

A Medical Education Department, as required under the National Medical Commission rules, was inaugurated at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, SOA’s faculty of medical sciences, here on Monday.

The department was inaugurated by SOA’s Pro-Vice Chancellor and Dean of the institute Prof. Gangadhar Sahoo in the presence of the Medical Superintendent Prof. Pusparaj Samantasinhar, Additional Dean Prof. Sanghamitra Mishra, Convenor of the Medical Education Department Prof. Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra, Head of the department Prof. Prakash Kumar Sahu and other faculty members.

Under the NMC rules, it was mandatory for all medical colleges to have a Medical Education department to train faculty members to impart qualitative education. IMS and SUM Hospital had a functional Medical Education Unit in the institute for the last 15 years which has been converted into the Medical Education Department.

The dignitaries, who spoke at the inaugural function, expressed the hope that the department would greatly contribute towards qualitative education, training and research in the future while churning out quality doctors.