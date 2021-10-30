MCL’s record-breaking performance lauded by the union government

The record-breaking performance by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), one of the major coal-producing companies of India, has received appreciation by the union coal and rail ministry.

The Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Rail, Coal & Mines Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve felicitated the Chairman-cum-Managing Directors (CMD) and functional directors of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) even as company scripted new history by dispatching a record 6.04 lakh tonne coal to consumers.

The Union Minister appreciated the leadership of MCL and coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders, including coal miners, contractual workers, railways, trade union leaders and local administration, in groundbreaking performance by MCL, which supplied an average of 5.25 lakh tonnes of coal daily in Odisha.

The Ministers appreciated Sinha, who is Chairman cum Managing Director of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) and holds additional responsibility of MCL, for his exemplary leadership that ensured both the subsidiaries breached one million tonne coal despatch figure. The performance is vital as it accounts about 50% of total coal off-take of holding company of MCL and NCL i.e. Coal India.

At a time when the energy demand of the country was soaring, resulting in rising demand for dry fuel, the flagship MCL and MP-based sister subsidiary NCL raised the bar in the need of hour. The Ministry has acknowledged the same and given the appreciation letters to the Functional Directors of MCL and NCL.

During the current financial year, MCL has supplied over 95.7 million tonnes of dry fuel to consumers, registering a growth of about 21% over last year.