Low pressure formation likely to drench Odisha

Odisha may have a cloudy sky from Tuesday afternoon while light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning might occur in coastal and south Odisha districts between November 11 and 13 under the influence of a low pressure area (LOPAR) that was likely to form over south Bay of Bengal close to the Tamil Nadu coast.

This system is likely to be followed by formation of another low pressure area over central Bay of Bengal on November 14 which may get very close to central Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16, the Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC), SOA Deemed to be University, said on Wednesday.

This could result in moderate rainfall at many places over Odisha with heavy rainfall at one or two locations in south Odisha districts. Farmers may take precautionary action to protect matured paddy crops.

Existing cold conditions in Odisha could continue up to November 10 due to the influence of cold dry wind from the north-west and north but night temperature might rise gradually from Tuesday.

The state may have cloudy skies between November 10 afternoon and November 19, but cold conditions might prevail due to low day temperature and sensible heat, the bulletin said.