Lookout notice against fake placement agency’s directors for Rs 1 crore fraud

The Bureau of Immigration has issued a lookout circular against two directors of a fake job placement agency after receiving a request from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch.

The accused persons- Bhiku Bisoi and Manikandan, both Directors of M/s Kinney Infotech Pvt. Limited faced charges of running a fake job racket, EOW said in a statement, adding that the fugitives have fled to Malaysia.

The EOW had taken up the investigation of the case from Bhanjanagar Police Station in Ganjam district. The accused persons through their network had collected huge amounts of money from a large number of Job seekers for providing job/work from home opportunity, etc. and subsequently duped the job seekers to the tune of more than Rs one crore, it said.

Being allured by the job offer, a large number of the unemployed youths had invested crores of rupees with the company to get a job. But the accused persons misappropriated the invested amounts. They shut the office and fled.

The Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court in Bhanjanagar had earlier issued Non Bailable Warrants against both the accused persons. Four office bearers of the fake unit engaged in unauthorized collection of public deposits have already been arrested and forwarded to court.

“The EOW has also requested that anyone giving credible information leading to the arrest of the above noted accused persons will be suitably rewarded. The information can be given on the Mobile number 9439216451. The name/details of the informer will be kept secret” the EOW’s statement concluded.