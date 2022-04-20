Keep contingency plan ready to deal with possible Covid upsurge: Odisha Govt asks the districts

In view of the spike in Covid cases in some parts of the country, the Odisha public health directorate has directed the district authorities to keep ready a contingency action plan to deal with any upsurge of cases.

The health authorities also asked the district and urban local body authorities to conduct constant review pertaining to the emergence of new cases, clusters, case positivity, population affected, geographical spread of cases and hospital infrastructure preparedness.

Issuing a fresh guideline, the Director of Public Health has directed all District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, and Chief District Medical Officers to constantly review emerging data, based on a sustained and critical level of testing to facilitate decisions for restriction and relaxation which should be evidence-based.

ILI (influenza-like illness) and SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) surveillance should be continued as before and an early warning system of detecting the rise of cases should be monitored. A close vigil on people coming from high burden countries and states are to be continued, the fresh guideline stated.

Testing-Tracking-Treatment- vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour are the main strategy for management and have to be strengthened. Testing strategy is to be followed as per latest Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guideline.

Periodic surveillance of high-risk and vulnerable populations like Health Care providers, educational institutions, residential hostels is also required.

Adequate IEC, community sensitization and information sharing system should be in place to prevent misinformation and panic.

Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, in workplaces and during transport, it said adding that individuals must maintain an adequate distance in public places, workplaces and avoid overcrowding.