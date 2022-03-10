JSW installs oxygen plant at Jagatsinghpur hospital

An advanced oxygen plant has become operational at Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital with Jindal Steel Works (JSW) contributing towards the project under corporate social responsibility initiative.

The company invested over Rs 42 lakh from its Corporate Social Responsibility fund through JSW Foundation to install state of the art advanced machinery. This plant capacity is 400 LPM (liters per minute) of oxygen and it will cater to the12 beds in the Intensive Care Unit in the hospital and other high dependence units from the Pediatrics Department, said Ranjan Nayak, COO & spokesperson of JSW.

This is the second Oxygen plant in the facility. Considering high oxygen demand during the outbreak, the Central Government had already established a 1,000-liter oxygen plant here at the Jagatsinghpur DHH, which is connected to 56 beds of the Medicine department.

“We are currently conducting a thorough need assessment to identify critical needs areas at the plant site and trying our best to address them,” said Prasanta Biswal, Head Odisha CSR, JSW Foundation.

Later the state government and district administration had a consultation with JSW for installing critical.